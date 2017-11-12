Among the artists featured include Tom Petty, Fats Domino, Chester Bennington, Chuck Berry, Chris Cornell, Gord Downie of Tragically Hip, Al Jarreau and Glen Campbell. The artwork also features non-musicians such as Roger Moore and Hugh Hefner.

This is Chris Barker's second such version of the album cover. He produced one last year featuring Prince, David Bowie, Leonard Cohen, Glenn Frey, George Martin and more.

"Last year I was surprised at the amount of attention my Sgt. Pepper montage of all the big names we had lost received in the media," Barker told Billboard. "Millions of retweets, articles online, newspapers, magazines, radio, TV, at home and around the world. It genuinely got to the point where I wouldn't have been surprised to see someone getting it as a tattoo." Read more and see a larger image of the cover - here.