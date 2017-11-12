'Star Wars' 40th Anniversary Vinyl Box Details Revealed

The iconic Star Wars: A New Hope movie soundtrack, conducted and composed by the legendary John Williams, will be spread across the 3-LP box set hand-etched by Tristan Duke of Infinity Light Science.

Side A of the third disc will house the hologram. For optimal viewing, use a direct light source or simply hold a mobile phone flashlight above the vinyl to view the hologram, according to a press release. Side B features the Star Wars 40th Anniversary logo etched into the vinyl.

The box set includes rare photos of the film's production and scoring sessions. Additionally, two essays are featured in the hardcover book. Read more - here.