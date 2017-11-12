Weezer Rock 'Happy Hour' On 'The Late Late Show'

Rivers Cuomo recently clapped back at fans who expected something heavier to follow-up the band's acclaimed White Album and the band continues to promote California Daydream and its singles with gusto.

Fans will get to experience Pacific Daydream on the road when Weezer joins forces with Pixies this summer. The joint tour kicks off June 23 in Tampa and wraps up in Phoenix on August 12. Meanwhile, Cuomo confirmed that the much-anticipated "Black Album" will be the next Weezer release. Fans of a darker, heavier Weezer will get what they want soon. Watch "Happy Hour" on 'Corden' - here.