A Perfect Circle Eject Over 60 Fans From Concert (Week in Review)
A Perfect Circle Eject Over 60 Fans From Concert was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Maynard James Keenan and his band, A Perfect Circle, took their "no photos" policy to an extreme by ejecting more than 60 fans from a recent show. A Perfect Circle was performing at the SMG Managed Santander Arena & Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, PA, on Nov. 4, where general manager David Farrar presided over the ejections at the band's direction. Farrar made the shocking reveal on Instagram, commenting on a photo from the show taking by a fan who presumably was able to do so without being seen by security. 'Your [sic] good. We tossed over 60 people last night for taking pics," Farrar said in a now-deleted comment that was screen-capped by Metal Sucks. Farrar went on to explain in a separate comment: "talk to Manyard.. this was 110% the bands policy and has been for TOOL, APC, and Pusicifer.. it's not a new policy." "Someone in front of me was told to put their phone away and they were just looking at it," shared fan Nikki Woll who was at the show. "That's a little much. Not to mention security's flashlights were much more distracting than a phone." Keenan addressed the no-photos policy in the comments section of a separate Instagram post after being challenged on it by a fan in a screenshot captured by Consequence of Sound: "No. Recording. Of. Any. Kind. For. 25. Years. Guided experience. Unplug and enjoy the ride." It should be noted that the policy has been clearly communicated in venues on the tour. Check out a screenshot from one fan - here.
