Elton John Honored at 25th Anniversary AIDS Foundation Gala

The Elton John AIDS Foundation was launched in 1992 in the United States and in England a year later. Together, the two organizations have raised more than $385 million, and John said 98 percent of the donations have been put directly to work.

"I think because we run such a tight ship and it's such a well-organized foundation, that people like to give us money. They know we give the money to people that need it."

Jeanne White, the mother of Ryan White, a teenager who became the poster child for HIV awareness during the 1980s, called Sir Elton her "guardian angel." She shared a story about when the legendary singer visited her son when he was sick and helped his family financially.