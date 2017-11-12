"Being called the first Global Ambassador for a company as iconic as Gibson is really a humbling, flattering kind of distinction," Slash says in the video clip. "A Les Paul sound is something that I've been drawn to since I started. The real connection comes from a guitar that you can communicate through-- that seems to be a good conduit for doing what it is that you're trying to do musically, in a way, almost vocally. So, then you establish a relationship with that instrument."

Slash adds that when he got back together with the Guns N' Roses guys, it was a thrill to get out the Gibson Les Paul Standard that Gibson gave him back in 1988 and strum it again.

"I experimented with a lot of different guitars, different styles, different makes and stuff while I was trying to sort of discover myself and went through all these different guitars, and I ended up back with a Les Paul, and it's definitely me," he says. Read more - here.