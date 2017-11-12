The Ramones Stream Alternate Version Of Classic Song

The track is included on a disc of bonus material from sessions at New York's Power Station as part of a 3CD Deluxe Edition that also delivers the record's original mix alongside a new 40th anniversary one by the album's original engineer/mixer, Ed Stasium, and a third disc that presents a complete unreleased concert recording of the band's December 19, 1977 show at the Apollo Centre in Glasgow, Scotland - just days before the group recorded the classic live album, "It's Alive", in London, UK.

The Deluxe Edition will be produced in a limited and numbered edition and comes packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book. Along with the music, the set also features stories about the band by Sire Records founder Seymour Stein, details about making the album by Stasium, and extensive liner notes by renowned music writer and co-founder of Creem Magazine, Jaan Uhelszki.

The New York band's third album - and last to feature their original lineup - included classic singles like "Sheena Is A Punk Rocker" and "Rockaway Beach" while peaking at No. 49 on the US Billboard 200. Read more and stream the song - here.