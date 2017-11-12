Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Ramones Stream Alternate Version Of Classic Song (Week in Review)

.
Ramones

The Ramones Stream Alternate Version Of Classic Song was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Ramones are streaming a rough mix demo of "Why Is It Always This Way?" - featuring alternate lyrics - as a preview to the November 24 release of an expanded 40th anniversary reissue of their 1977 album, "Rocket To Russia."

The track is included on a disc of bonus material from sessions at New York's Power Station as part of a 3CD Deluxe Edition that also delivers the record's original mix alongside a new 40th anniversary one by the album's original engineer/mixer, Ed Stasium, and a third disc that presents a complete unreleased concert recording of the band's December 19, 1977 show at the Apollo Centre in Glasgow, Scotland - just days before the group recorded the classic live album, "It's Alive", in London, UK.

The Deluxe Edition will be produced in a limited and numbered edition and comes packaged in a 12 x 12 hardcover book. Along with the music, the set also features stories about the band by Sire Records founder Seymour Stein, details about making the album by Stasium, and extensive liner notes by renowned music writer and co-founder of Creem Magazine, Jaan Uhelszki.

The New York band's third album - and last to feature their original lineup - included classic singles like "Sheena Is A Punk Rocker" and "Rockaway Beach" while peaking at No. 49 on the US Billboard 200. Read more and stream the song - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Ramones News

Ramones Music
