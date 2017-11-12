|
Eagles Stream Unreleased Classic Song's Debut Performance (Week in Review)
.
Eagles Stream Unreleased Classic Song's Debut Performance was a Top 10 story on Friday: (hennemusic) The Eagles are streaming previously-unreleased audio of their debut 1976 live performance of "New Kid In Town" as a preview to the November 24 release of a series of expanded 40th anniversary editions of their classic 1976 album "Hotel California." The first-ever live performance of the iconic song is one of ten live tracks on a bonus disc in the forthcoming 2017 package that were recorded during the band's three-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum in October 1976, about a month before the album hit stores. The lead single from "Hotel California", "New Kid In Town" was a US No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the group a 1978 Grammy Award for "Best Arrangement For Voices." Alongside the live audio, the 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio "Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" includes remastered sound as well as hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes. Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the set also features rare and unseen photos, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster. The Blu-ray Audio disc features the 5.1 Surround Sound mix originally released on DVD-A in 2001 along with a hi-resolution, 192 KHz/24-Bit stereo mix. The 40th anniversary set will also be available as a 2CD Expanded Edition and a single CD package, alongside digital download and streaming versions. Stream the song - here.
