Iron Maiden Making Special Free Online Broadcast This Weekend

The YouTube premiere comes ahead of the November 17th release of The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter" on CD, digital and vinyl. The album and accompanying concert film were captured during the band's epic The Book Of Souls tour across six continents during 2016 and 2017. The video stream will take place from the band's YouTube channel here.

Band founder Steve had this to say about Live Chapter, "We spent a huge amount of time working on this as I wanted to get it as close to the Maiden live experience as I possibly could and to represent our fans from different parts of the world. This meant listening to literally hours upon hours of tapes from every show, to select material and construct a sound that would run consistently across the whole album and capture the excitement of a new country like El Salvador alongside such regular favourites as Donington or Wacken." Read more - here.