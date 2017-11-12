Madonna Shares Surprise Late-Night Cover

The Queen of Pop is almost certainly plotting her next reinvention, but with all this downtime she's managed to have a little fun. Earlier this Madonna tweeted a cover of Elliott Smith's "Between the Bars" while everyone in her house was asleep.

"Between the Bars…………strumming my favorite song when everyone else is asleep. Eliot Smith #prayer #lullaby #love," she wrote.

Wearing glasses and a striped shirt, Madonna strummed the guitar and delivered some soft, tender vocals. It's safe to say she did her "favorite song" justice. Watch the video - here.