Netflix's 'Bright' Unveils Soundtrack Details (Week in Review)
Netflix's 'Bright' Unveils Soundtrack Details was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Netflix will unveil its new original series Bright, which stars Will Smith on Dec. 22. Today details of the soundtrack, which will be released on Dec. 15, were revealed, and it's filled with big names. Bastille, Portugal. The Man, Alt-J and Sam Hunt all contribute tracks, but perhaps it's the collaborations that are most intriguing. Especially Neil Young and DRAM who team for the track "Campfire." The collection of tracks was put together by Atlantic Records and David Ayer, the creative minds behind the massively successful soundtrack for Suicide Squad. "Set in an alternate present-day, Bright follows two cops from very different backgrounds," reads an official series synopsis. "Ward, a human (Smith), and Jakoby, an orc (Joel Edgerton), embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a deadly, thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything." Check out the full tracklisting for the Bright soundtrack - here.
