The Dead Daisies Recruit Journey Star To Their Lineup

The supergroup broke the news to fans with the following Facebook post this past weekend, "We are thrilled to announce that Deen Castronovo is joining The Dead Daisies! He is here in Nashville with us where we are beginning the recording of the new album today.

"We'd like to thank Brian Tichy who has decided to pursue other projects next year. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours. We cannot wait for you guys to hear this new album we are working on! It will be a real bone-shaker!!" - here.