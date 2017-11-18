The album announcement comes with a brand new single, "Something 'Bout You," which is co-produced by Timbaland. The new song follows the band's Pharrell Williams-co-produced debut single, "Sunday Finest," from earlier in the year.

Sir Rosevelt will celebrate the release of the album with a performance at CBS Radio's An Epic New Year's Eve Weekend, slated for Friday, December 29th at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The show - on sale now via Ticketmaster - marks Sir Rosevelt's first-ever U.S. live date following two shows earlier this year at London's Scala and Australia's Byron Bay Bluesfest. Additional North American live dates will be unveiled soon for 2018.

See the full tracklist of the group's new album and check out "Something 'Bout You" - here.