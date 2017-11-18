Country Rising Benefit Brings Healing To Nashville

Aimed to be an evening of healing, the lineup included Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Keith Urban. Carrie Underwood was also set to play the event but she broke her wrist in a fall on Friday and was recovering at home.

Aldean was onstage when shots rang out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on October 1. "I know I don't have to tell you guys this, but it's been a rough couple of months for us up here and it's a lot of fun to get back out and play for the people that matter, which is you guys," he said during his four-song set, which featured "Dirt Road Anthem," "Any Ol' Barstool," "My Kinda Party" and "She's Country."

"I spent a lot of time and a long time trying to make it in this business and doing something that I really enjoy. I'll be damned if anybody is ever going to stop me from doing that," Aldean said from the stage.

It was a sentiment shared throughout the night from each act, including George Strait. "A lot of people are out there hurting and this will help them a lot," he said. Strait went on to perform his hits "The Fireman," "Amarillo by Morning" and "Troubadour." Read more - here.