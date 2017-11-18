Drake Reveals He Is Stockpiling Handbags For Future Bride

It's not just romantic gesture, though, it's also an investment plan. Drizzy explains why Hermes Birkin bags are unique. "There's very few things, tangible things anyway, that hold their value and appreciate as the years go on," he said. "It was one of those things that I just started collecting, for I guess the women that I end up with one day, so I have a fairly vast collection of Hermes to offer somebody at some point in life."

The bags can go from $5,000 to tens of thousands of dollars, so some lucky lady already has a pretty impressive collection waiting for her. Read more - here.