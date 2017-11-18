Ed Sheeran Talks Bike Accident And Has New Songs

"It still aches but I'm able to play shows now, so I'm happy about that," he told Time Out Singapore. "I'm going to ride bicycles again, I'm going to ski, I'm going to go on skateboards. If I'm going to break my arm then I'm going to break my arm. Nothing's going to stop me from having accidents."

While Sheeran plans to remain on the road through 2018, he has already written dozens of new songs that may appear on his next album, which he has already outlined.

"I've probably got about nine songs that I really like. But that could all change tomorrow if I think of nine new songs to replace them," he said. "There are about 40 that I wrote and haven't used but nine I really like." Read more - here.