Incubus Announce Rescheduled Las Vegas Dates Following Shooting

The new shows will be taking place at the venue on Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. The band will be donating $1 from each ticket sale and split the proceeds between the Las Vegas Victims' Fund, organized to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the 1 October tragedy and to the mental health charity The Campaign to Change Direction.

Frontman Brandon Boyd had the following to say, "We are very happy to announce our new Las Vegas dates at The Joint! We postponed the original dates in October in light of the tragic events in Las Vegas, both out of a desire to honor those affected and as a precautionary measure." Read more - here.