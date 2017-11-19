Black Sabbath Stream Video Of Final 'War Pigs' Performance

The tune originally appeared on the band's second album, "Paranoid", which delivered the group their first UK No. 1 while reaching No. 12 on the US Billboard 200.

Originally entitled "The End Of The End", the 2017 package has been renamed simply as "The End." Directed by Dick Carruthers (Led Zeppelin, Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, Oasis), the project presents the last concert under the Sabbath brand by three-quarters of the original lineup in their hometown of Birmingham, England this past February.

The project will be available on Blu-ray/CD, DVD/CD, 2CD and 3LP configurations. All visual formats feature special bonus material of the band playing a selection of their favorite songs not performed on the farewell trek. These intimate live sessions at Angelic Studios were recorded in the days after their final live performance. Watch the video - here.