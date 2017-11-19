|
Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed (Week in Review)
.
Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed was a Top 10 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) Delia Becker, the widow of Steely Dan co-founder Walter Becker, has confirmed the guitarist's September 3 death at the age of 67 was caused by "an extremely aggressive form of esophageal cancer." In a letter to Steely Dan's fans published by Rolling Stone, Becker's widow details that the timeline from discovery of the issue, during a routine medical checkup, to his passing was less than four months, while also expressing thanks for the outpouring of support the family has received. "As Walter Becker's wife of many years, I wanted to share with his fans some information regarding his death that has not previously been reported," Delia begins. "I realize this is overdue, and I hope you will understand why. For me personally, his death was a devastating blow, as I know it was for many of you. I am just beginning to emerge from its heartbreaking impact. "Walter died in the course of being treated for an extremely aggressive form of esophageal cancer. The cancer was detected during one of his annual medical checkups and its presence came as a grim surprise to Walter, his doctors and to me. It seemed to have come out of nowhere and had spread with terrifying speed. "Walter chose an intense regimen of chemotherapy at Sloan Kettering though, between the cancer's aggressiveness and the overwhelming toxicity resulting from the chemotherapy treatments, Walter died less than four months after the cancer was detected. "Walter passed peacefully in our New York City home, surrounded by his family, his music, and a blustery rainstorm - one of his favorite sounds - blowing outside the window. In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated without ceremony or memorial in New York City. "Understandably, Walter wanted privacy during the course of his illness and he hoped for recovery. He wanted to be able to return to the stage and once again perform for his fans. It's important to me, as it was to Walter, that you all know he never intended to keep anyone in the dark about his condition. He just ran out of time much sooner than any of us thought possible." Read more - here.
In a letter to Steely Dan's fans published by Rolling Stone, Becker's widow details that the timeline from discovery of the issue, during a routine medical checkup, to his passing was less than four months, while also expressing thanks for the outpouring of support the family has received.
"As Walter Becker's wife of many years, I wanted to share with his fans some information regarding his death that has not previously been reported," Delia begins. "I realize this is overdue, and I hope you will understand why. For me personally, his death was a devastating blow, as I know it was for many of you. I am just beginning to emerge from its heartbreaking impact.
"Walter died in the course of being treated for an extremely aggressive form of esophageal cancer. The cancer was detected during one of his annual medical checkups and its presence came as a grim surprise to Walter, his doctors and to me. It seemed to have come out of nowhere and had spread with terrifying speed.
"Walter chose an intense regimen of chemotherapy at Sloan Kettering though, between the cancer's aggressiveness and the overwhelming toxicity resulting from the chemotherapy treatments, Walter died less than four months after the cancer was detected.
"Walter passed peacefully in our New York City home, surrounded by his family, his music, and a blustery rainstorm - one of his favorite sounds - blowing outside the window. In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated without ceremony or memorial in New York City.
"Understandably, Walter wanted privacy during the course of his illness and he hoped for recovery. He wanted to be able to return to the stage and once again perform for his fans. It's important to me, as it was to Walter, that you all know he never intended to keep anyone in the dark about his condition. He just ran out of time much sooner than any of us thought possible." Read more - here.
• The Eagles Making Plans For Stadium Shows Next Year
• A Perfect Circle Release 'The Doomed' Music Video
• U2 Stream New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar
• Foo Fighters Announce New Dates For 2018
• Fleetwood Mac Expanding Self Titled Album With Deluxe Reissue
• Portugal. the Man Stripped-Down For 'Feel it Still'
• Lou Reed's Unexpected Musical Passions Revealed
• AC/DC Dominates Airbourne Guitarist's Favorite Solos List
• Coldplay Perform Iconic Latin American Song In Argentina
• Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song
• Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl
• Linkin Park Announce New Album 'One More Light Live'
• Halestorm and Stone Sour Announce North American Tour
• Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker's Cause Of Death Revealed
• Singled Out: Father Mountain's Hallelujah
• Meek Mill Appeals His Controversial Probation Violation Sentence
• Sam Hunt Promises New Music To Arrive Early Next Year
• Mariah Carey Goes Christmas Again With 'The Star' Video
• Keith Urban Loves All-Female Cover Of 'Female'
• Country Stars Celebrate Military Service at Stars and Strings Concert
• Taylor Swift Shops for Her Own Album, Surprises Fans
• John Legend and Carrie Underwood Hosting GRAMMY Special
• Tame Impala Stream New Music With 'Currents B-Sides & Remixes' EP
• Macklemore Brings Out Special Guest On The Tonight Show
• Pink's 'What About Us' Gets Kids Makeover for World Children's Day
• Lady Antebellum Appreciate The Sacrifice Of Military Service
• Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Possession Of Marijuana
• Brad Paisley Reveals Why He Honors Military Each Night On Tour
• Sam Smith Reveals George Michael And Rihanna's Influence
• Logic On Impact Of The 'Most Important Song (He) Ever Wrote'
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
• Sites and Sounds: We Got Your Back Brian Benefit Concert
• Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Live In Chicago
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.