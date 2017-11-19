Taylor Swift Goes Behind The Scenes of 'Delicate'

In addition to her Saturday Night Live performance last weekend, Taylor has unveiled a series of behind-the-music videos on YouTube, taking fans into her songwriting process.

The latest explores the writing and recording of "Delicate." We get to see Taylor at work, hearing playback from previous sessions and figuring out how to layer new elements over the song. Shot mostly on smartphones, the video shows the nitty gritty of making an album. Taylor mulls over one particular section of the song and we watch her perfect the line, delivery and melody. Watch the video - here.