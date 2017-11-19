The Los Angeles rappers will kick off their tour on Jan. 26 in Vancouver, Canada. Pre-sale tickets for the Tyler, the Creator and Vince Staples tour will be available on Thursday, Nov. 16th, from 10:00 a.m. (local time) to 10:00 p.m. (local time).

General on-sale will begin at 10:00 a.m. (local time) the next day, Friday, November 17th. See the complete list of tour dates - here.