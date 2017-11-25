The album, Perry's first solo release since 2009's Have Guitar, Will Travel, will feature an all-star cast of guest musicians. Perry's Hollywood Vampires bandmate and frequent collaborator, actor Johnny Depp drums on Sweetzerland Manifesto and is also the album's executive producer. Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander guests on the song 'Aye, Aye, Aye,' while David Johansen (New York Dolls) collaborates on three tracks. Also featured - veteran British singer/guitarist Terry Reid, drummer Zak Starkey (The Who, Oasis) and Perry's sons, Tony and Roman.

Talking about the ten-track record, Perry said, "It's going to be interesting to see what songs people gravitate to because there's such a wide variety of tunes." The album is set to release on January 19, 2018. Read more - here.