Are Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Back Together?

Now, we have the first piece of hard evidence suggesting the two are hanging out as more than just friends. Gomez and her puppy Charlie were spotted at the L.A. Kings Valley Ice Center in Panorama City, CA, to watch Bieber play a little hockey.

The smoking gun, however, came when Gomez was spotted leaning over the boards to plant a big ol' kiss on the Biebs. The moment latest long enough for photos to be snapped and shared across social media. See pics - here.