The song was written by Lee and Michael Wandmacher. The Hollywood Music And Media Awards (HMMA) ceremony-which took place last night, Thursday, Nov. 16 at The Avalon Hollywood-honors music in all visual media (film, TV, videogames, commercials and trailers). HMMA awards are selected by an advisory board and which includes journalists, music executives, music-media industry professionals comprised of the Society of Composers and Lyricists (SCL), the Television Academy, the AMPAS Music Branch, NARAS and performing rights organizations. Theawards are historically representative of the music nominees in key awards shows that occur months later.



"I'm so honored and so proud!" says Amy Lee. "The experience of making this song was so special; it was surreal being let into the creative process of a film I loved so much."



"As an artist, I look for opportunities that are musically challenging and push creative boundaries in pursuit of something wonderful," adds co-writer Michael Wandmacher. "'Speak To Me'" is the result of such an experience. Working with Amy on this song was a privilege and career highlight. I'm thrilled that people are enjoying it."

See Amy Lee perform the award-winning song "Speak To Me" live with a 28-piece orchestra on the sold out EVANESCENCE 'Synthesis Live' tour. See the dates - here.

