During a recent interview, Eve had nothing but kind things to say about Minaj as a woman and an artist, recalling their experience working together on the movie Barbershop 3.

'She's a nice person. She's an amazing rapper and as a lyricist, I respect her," Eve explained on TV's The Talk. The rapper and actress recently joined the program as a co-host. "But as a woman, I personally would not be able to do that," she said in regards to the racy 'Minaj a Trois" photo shoot for Paper. "I think in this climate it's not good."