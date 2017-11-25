The Eagles Release 'Hotel California' Anniversary Reissue Promo Video

With more than 32 million copies sold worldwide, the project ranks as one of the best-selling albums of all time. The record - which delivered two US No. 1 singles ("New Kid In Town" and the title track) - topped the Billboard 200 for eight weeks and won two Grammy Awards.

The "Hotel California: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" (see track listing below) is a new 2-CD/1-Blu-ray Audio package that includes remastered sound, ten previously unreleased live recordings from the era, as well as hi-res stereo and 5.1 mixes. Presented in an 11 x 11 hardbound book, the set also features rare and unseen photos, a replica tour book, and an 11 x 22 poster.

The set also marks the debut of ten live tracks that were recorded during the band's three-night stand at the Los Angeles Forum in October 1976, about a month before the album's release. Read more - here.