Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Talks 'The Rest of Our Life' (Week in Review)
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Talks 'The Rest of Our Life' was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Tim McGraw and Faith Hill released their first-ever collaborative album, The Rest of Our Life, on November 17. The project features 11 tracks including the CMA Award-nominated first single, "Speak to a Girl" and the Ed Sheeran co-penned "The Rest of Our Life." "It's hard to believe we've never done a full album together," Tim McGraw tells Radio.com. "Recording it was a very special experience for us. It's a lot more than just duets. We really dug deep and we wanted to tell a story with this record." Current single, "The Rest of Your Life" serves as the album opener and McGraw compliments the song's "simple imagery" and the way it details a relationship's lifespan. "The whole beginning of how simply someone decides they want to ask someone to marry them and ask someone to spend the rest of their life together. You can see the beginning of a relationship, you can feel the middle of the relationship and you can think about the last part of a relationship as you grow old together," he explains. "I think that tells a great story and it certainly relates to us. For us, we felt that way immediately when we first started dating and we had long conversations about that, what we wanted our life to be like, how we wanted our kids to be raised. We laugh all the time about getting old together and watching TV." Faith Hill then jumps in, detailing her fondness for the song and giving a little insight into her relationship with McGraw. "That's what happens when you find the one," she reflects. "You see your entire life in front of you and immediately you feel a security and a foundation that you feel like, despite anything that happens, that comes our way in life, we're going to be able to handle it because we have a partner now. To me that's what hit me the strongest about 'The Rest of Our Life.'" Read more - here.
