Blake Shelton Pays Tribute To Country Legend Mel Tillis

"Some of my most cherished memories are the times I spent with Mel Tillis. Many many great memories. From fishing, to just having a beer, to him crashing my concert!," Shelton remembered on Twitter.

"He once spent an entire day at his place in Tennessee showing me all the memorabilia he'd gathered over the years where he gave me a pair of his stage boots. He even took time to talk me through some hard times in my life on a couple phone calls," Shelton continued.

"He did his best to try and keep my head on straight. I looked up to Mel more than he could've possibly known. A talented songwriter. An incredible entertainer. And a funny funny guy," Shelton said. "It has been a couple years since I saw him last. I deeply regret that now."

"What a truly devastating loss. I loved Mel. I will miss him terribly. My thoughts and prayers to all his family," Shleton concluded in his memories of Tillis. See the tweets - here.