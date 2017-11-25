Guns N' Roses Returning To The Jungle For Tour Leg Finale

The band's blockbuster Not In This Lifetime Tour will be concluding the current North American leg on November 29th at The Forum in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood.

The show marks the hometown return for the band which formed in Los Angeles. They hit the big time when their single "Welcome To Jungle" finally caught the attention of MTV and the video went into heavy rotation and helped kick off their legendary career.

The song was partially inspired by frontman Axl Rose's culture shock when he relocated to Los Angeles from a small town in Indiana, which was portrayed in the music video, although he later said in a 1988 Hit Parader interview that he wrote the lyrics while visiting Seattle and was surprised at the contrast with L.A.

To get an idea of what to expect when the band touches down in Los Angeles for this final tour leg concert and their upcoming tour next year, read our review for their recent show in Chicago - here.