Imagine Dragons And Khalid Mash Up 'Thunder' and 'Young Dumb & Broke'

The combination leveraged similarities between the choruses for an epic, unexpected collaboration. Imagine Dragons won the 2017 AMA for Favorite Duo or Group--Pop/Rock.

During their acceptance speech, frontman Dan Reynolds shouted out strong women and LGBTQ youth. "Peace, love and equality for all!" he concluded.

"NO WAY WE JUST DID THAT!!! I LOVE YOU GUYS!!" Khalid tweeted following the performance. "AHHHH !!! LOVE YOU!!!!" the band responded. Love fest. Read more - here.