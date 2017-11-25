Katy Perry Pays Tribute to Vans Warped Tour Roots

"Can't skip the steps, gotta pay your dues… Warped Tour 2008," Perry caption the Instagram photo of the pop star on her knees and lost in the music during a show on the tour. In the summer of 2008, Perry was on the road supporting her debut album, One of the Boys, released in June of that year.

Kevin Lyman, the founder of the Vans Warped Tour, had nothing but accolades for Perry during a recent interview with Billboard. "She exemplified the person that I so loved working with on tour," he said. "She worked so hard. She was kind. Also, she's been an exemplary citizen with all her work for MusiCares and other charities. Maybe in a small way, Warped Tour helped with that." Read more - here.