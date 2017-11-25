|
Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy (Week in Review)
.
Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) The past several weeks have seen a spike in celebrity sexual harassment and assault accusations. Among them is Kevin Spacey's swift fall from grace began after actor Anthony Rapp accused him of making an advance when Rapp was 14 in 1986. During an interview with Spiegel Online, Morrissey said it seems Spacey has "been unnecessarily attacked" and that Rapp may have "had an inkling of what might possibly happen." Social media users roundly condemned the interview and charged him with victim-blaming. "I mean, I don't know about you, but in my youth I was never in situations like that. Never," he continued. "I was always aware of where things could go, and if you're in somebody's bedroom, you have to be aware of where it could lead to, and you have to say, 'Well, why are we here? Why aren't we downstairs in the lobby?' So it doesn't quite ring true to me, and it seems to me like he's been unnecessarily attacked." Morrissey also mused about the general atmosphere of sexual assault accusations, casting doubt on the circumstances that lead people to speak out. "You also must wonder if people know exactly what's happening, and they go along with it, but then when it's happened, they find that they're either really embarrassed or they didn't really like it, so then they go reverse it and say, 'I was ambushed, I was taken by surprise, I was dragged into the room,'" he said. "But if the incident had gone very very well, and they had enjoyed it and it had led to an incredible career, they wouldn't mention it. I hate to be that cynical because I hate rape and I hate attack and I hate sexual situations that's forced on a person against their will, but in many many situations you look at the circumstances and you think that the person who is called the victim is merely disappointed." Read more - here.
