Rihanna Features On Three 'Vogue Paris' Covers

Each of the three different covers will come with its own unique editorial shoot, so fans will really get three times the Rihanna with the release. Rihanna's already considerable impact on fashion increased exponentially this year with the debut of her makeup line, Fenty Beauty.

It was recently announced that the pop star would host the 2018 Met Gala alongside Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney. See each of her new covers - here.