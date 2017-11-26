Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Chance the Rapper Secures Big Donation for Chicago Public Schools (Week in Review)

.
Chance the Rapper

Chance the Rapper Secures Big Donation for Chicago Public Schools was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Chance the Rapper made a surprise appearance at Clark High School in Chicago on Monday (November 20) after supermarket chain Jewel-Osco announced their $1 million donation to the Chicago Public School System.

Chance was on hand to celebrate the largest donation in the company's history, which will go to the rapper's New Chance Arts & Literature Fund.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the fund was created in partnership between SocialWorks, CPS and Ingenuity, an organization that advocates for arts education. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

