Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'The Bodyguard' With Soundtrack Medley (Week in Review)

.
Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'The Bodyguard' With Soundtrack Medley was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) During the 2017 American Music Awards, producers recruited Christina Aguilera to perform a tribute to Whitney Houston's iconic The Bodyguard soundtrack.

The medley emphasized what a personal inspiration Houston was on Aguilera's career and artistry, and featured some of the biggest pop hits of 1992. Marking the film's 25th anniversary, Christina's performance celebrated a quarter century of The Bodyguard.

Christina opened the set a cappella with her rendition of "I Will Always Love You." Sporting a black gown and slicked-back hair, Aguilera's vocal gymnastic paid tribute to the Dolly Parton-penned classic. She transitioned into another ballad: "I Have Nothing," followed by "I Run to You." Cutaways to P!nk and Ciara in the audience reminded viewers how universally Houston's career touched a generation of artists. At the performance's climax, Aguilera sang opening bars to "I'm Every Woman" surrounded by a gospel choir.

"This is for every woman in the audience--on your feet for Whitney Houston!" Christina shouted. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Christina Aguilera Music, DVDs, Books and more

Christina Aguilera T-shirts and Posters

More Christina Aguilera News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Christina Aguilera Shares Video Of Son Filling Her Shoes

Christina Aguilera Cast To Star In Sci-Fi Film 'Zoe'

Christina Aguilera Duet With Whitney Houston Hologram Leaks 2016 In Review

Christina Aguilera, John Mayer Lead Prince Tribute Concert Lineup

Christina Aguilera Duet With Whitney Houston Hologram Leaks

Christina Aguilera Does Adele, Katy Perry, Rihanna Impressions On TV

Christina Aguilera Explains New Album Delay

Christina Aguilera Determined To Coach Winner On The Voice

Christina Aguilera, Ed Sheeran Lead 'A Home For The Holidays' Lineup

Christina Aguilera Has Advice For Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani


More Stories for Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young- Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour- Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover- more

Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior- AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed- Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs- more

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young- Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour- Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery- Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For Video- more

Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Denies Rape Allegations- Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67- Khalid Groped By a Fan- Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy- more

Taylor Swift Has Already Sold 1.2 Million Copies of 'Reputation'- Selena Gomez Opens Up About Her Kidney Transplant Recovery- Pink Recruits Channing Tatum For Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons Apologizes To Fox News For Bizarre Behavior

AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed

Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award

Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate

Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance

Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album

Rolling Stones Stream Performance Of Rock and Roll Classic

Death Cab for Cutie Release First-Ever Live Show For 20th Anniversary

Pearl Jam Stream Live Video For New Concert Film

Dallas Gets New Alternative Rock Station ALT 103.7

Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young

Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour

KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover

Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath

U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar

Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem

• more

Page Too News Stories
Backstreet Boys Nick Carter Denies Rape Allegations

Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67

Khalid Details Recent Groping By a Fan

Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy

Macklemore Is Very Proud Of His Naked Justin Bieber Painting

Luis Fonsi And Demi Lovato Release 'Echame La Culpa' Video

Meek Mill Continues Thanksgiving Tradition From Prison

Keith Urban Song Is The Most Played At Waffle House

Diana Ross Receivers Lifetime Achievement AMAs Honor

Pink Performs Gravity-Defying 'Beautiful Trauma' in Downtown L.A.

Selena Gomez Goes Blonde For AMAs 'Wolves' Performance

Jay Z Pens Op-Ed About Meek Mill's Probation Sentence

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting

Post Malone 'Bentleys and Beerbongs' Album Coming Very Soon

Blake Shelton's Friends React To 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor

Taylor Swift Used In TV Traffic Report

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal

Michael Jackson - Scream

Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.