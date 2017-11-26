|
Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'The Bodyguard' With Soundtrack Medley (Week in Review)
.
Christina Aguilera Celebrates 'The Bodyguard' With Soundtrack Medley was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) During the 2017 American Music Awards, producers recruited Christina Aguilera to perform a tribute to Whitney Houston's iconic The Bodyguard soundtrack. The medley emphasized what a personal inspiration Houston was on Aguilera's career and artistry, and featured some of the biggest pop hits of 1992. Marking the film's 25th anniversary, Christina's performance celebrated a quarter century of The Bodyguard. Christina opened the set a cappella with her rendition of "I Will Always Love You." Sporting a black gown and slicked-back hair, Aguilera's vocal gymnastic paid tribute to the Dolly Parton-penned classic. She transitioned into another ballad: "I Have Nothing," followed by "I Run to You." Cutaways to P!nk and Ciara in the audience reminded viewers how universally Houston's career touched a generation of artists. At the performance's climax, Aguilera sang opening bars to "I'm Every Woman" surrounded by a gospel choir. "This is for every woman in the audience--on your feet for Whitney Houston!" Christina shouted. Read more - here.
The medley emphasized what a personal inspiration Houston was on Aguilera's career and artistry, and featured some of the biggest pop hits of 1992. Marking the film's 25th anniversary, Christina's performance celebrated a quarter century of The Bodyguard.
Christina opened the set a cappella with her rendition of "I Will Always Love You." Sporting a black gown and slicked-back hair, Aguilera's vocal gymnastic paid tribute to the Dolly Parton-penned classic. She transitioned into another ballad: "I Have Nothing," followed by "I Run to You." Cutaways to P!nk and Ciara in the audience reminded viewers how universally Houston's career touched a generation of artists. At the performance's climax, Aguilera sang opening bars to "I'm Every Woman" surrounded by a gospel choir.
"This is for every woman in the audience--on your feet for Whitney Houston!" Christina shouted. Read more - here.
• AC/DC Legend Malcolm Young's Funeral Details Revealed
• Linkin Park Reportedly Kicked Out Of AMAs After Winning Award
• Steely Dan's Donald Fagen Sueing Walter Becker's Estate
• Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final 'Iron Man' Performance
• Bob Seger Talks Health Issues And New Glenn Frey Inspired Album
• Rolling Stones Stream Performance Of Rock and Roll Classic
• Death Cab for Cutie Release First-Ever Live Show For 20th Anniversary
• Pearl Jam Stream Live Video For New Concert Film
• Dallas Gets New Alternative Rock Station ALT 103.7
• Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young
• Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour
• KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover
• Geezer Butler Looking Towards Music Life After Black Sabbath
• U2 Streaming New Song 'American Soul' Featuring Kendrick Lamar
• Singled Out: Jacob Cade's What's Your Problem
• Partridge Family Star David Cassidy Dead At 67
• Khalid Details Recent Groping By a Fan
• Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy
• Macklemore Is Very Proud Of His Naked Justin Bieber Painting
• Luis Fonsi And Demi Lovato Release 'Echame La Culpa' Video
• Meek Mill Continues Thanksgiving Tradition From Prison
• Keith Urban Song Is The Most Played At Waffle House
• Diana Ross Receivers Lifetime Achievement AMAs Honor
• Pink Performs Gravity-Defying 'Beautiful Trauma' in Downtown L.A.
• Selena Gomez Goes Blonde For AMAs 'Wolves' Performance
• Jay Z Pens Op-Ed About Meek Mill's Probation Sentence
• John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Expecting
• Post Malone 'Bentleys and Beerbongs' Album Coming Very Soon
• Blake Shelton's Friends React To 'Sexiest Man Alive' Honor
• Taylor Swift Used In TV Traffic Report
• Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)
• Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks
• Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas
• Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy
• Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)
• Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II
• Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed
• Paul Maged - Light Years Away
• Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November
• San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You
• Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
• Coral the Merknight vs. SEARANTULA - It Weaves a Web of Metal
• Sites and Sounds: Monster of Rock Cruise 2018
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.