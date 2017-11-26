Eagles Announce North American Spring Tour

The tour will feature stadium concerts in Orlando, Miami, Denver and Minneapolis with Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefers; Washington D.C. and Philadelphia with James Taylor & His All-Star Band; and Dallas, Texas with Chris Stapleton sharing the bill; with all other dates billed as "An Evening With The Eagles."

An American Express card presale begins November 28 at 10 AM. local time, with general public tickets available December 1 and December 2. The Eagles will release a series of expanded 40th anniversary editions of their 1976 album classic, "Hotel California", on November 24. See the dates - here.