Guns N' Roses Rock AC/DC Classics In Tribute To Malcolm Young

"We're gonna dedicate this to Mister Malcolm Young, who will be sorely missed by none more than his brother Angus," Rose said at a concert in Sacramento, California, as an image of Young was displayed on a screen behind the band. Slash started the tribute by performing Alice Cooper's "Only Women Bleed." The band later posted 58 seconds of the song on social media with the words: "This goes out to Malcolm Young. He will be sorely missed."

The second song in the tribute was a cover of Bob Dylan's "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and Guns closed with AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie." The band has routinely performed all three songs on its comeback tour plus Rose sang "Whole Lotta Rosie" with AC/DC during his time as their touring frontman.

"Malcolm Young was one of the best ever rhythm guitarists in Rock n Roll," guitarist Slash said in a statement to Rolling Stone. He was a fantastic songwriter and he had a great work ethic too. I toured with AC/DC on their 'Stiff Upper Lip' tour. I found Malcolm to be a really cool, down to earth fellow. The entire rock n roll community is heartbroken by his passing." Check it out - here.