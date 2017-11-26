Dallas Gets New Alternative Rock Station ALT 103.7

ALT 103.7 FM is ready to disrupt Dallas airwaves by delivering a true alternative for listeners, boasting an expertly curated playlist with local, informed discovery.

"We are thrilled to bring alternative back to Dallas-Ft. Worth," said Pat Paxton, Entercom's President of Programming. "With the launch of ALT 103.7, we will cater to the core audience who helped define the genre for decades - and we couldn't be more excited to rewrite history." Read more - here.