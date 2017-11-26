Death Cab for Cutie Release First-Ever Live Show For 20th Anniversary

"This is a recording of the first ever Death Cab For Cutie show," band leader Ben Gibbard said in a press statement. "It was made by our friend Trevor Adams on his dictaphone at The Pacer House in Bellingham, Washington on November 22, 1997. Sprawled across couches and sitting cross-legged on the floor were 25 of our closest friends and fellow musicians. Everyone played acoustic or semi-acoustic with no PA. Trevor made and passed bowl after bowl of microwave popcorn because he was (and I assume still is) a great host."

"Chris Walla and I had just finished the You Can Play These Songs With Chords cassette and we thought it would be fun to play a few shows around Bellingham to celebrate the release," Gibbard continued. "We recruited Nick Harmer to play bass and Walla's childhood friend Nathan Good to play drums. None of us thought we were starting a band nor did our ambitions for DCFC extend very far past this particular evening. We simply thought it would be fun to play these songs for our friends before moving on to other things." Read more - here.