Diana Ross Receivers Lifetime Achievement AMAs Honor

'We still listen to Diana around the house," the former president said. "That's why I gave her the presidential medal of freedom last year, but--this is a big deal, too!"

After a montage from her career, Ross took the stage with 'I'm Coming Out" followed by her 1995 hit 'Take Me Higher." Dressed in a black gown with puffy purple stole, the former Supreme radiated confidence and cycled through her catalog of classics. In one of the set's best moments, Ross performed 'Ease on Down the Road" from her classic film The Wiz. Tracee and family members clapped and sang along to her mother's lively performance. Read more - here.