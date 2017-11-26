Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy (Week in Review)

.
Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks Discusses CMA Lip Sync Controversy was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Garth Brooks has taken a lot of flak for lip-syncing his performance at this year's CMAs, but he insists he'd do it again. The criticism has come from disgruntled fans as well as fellow country stars, including his friend Miranda Lambert and her boyfriend, Anderson East.

Now, Brooks has opened up about the controversial moment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the host that he felt like it was the best decision considering not only the show, but his fans.

"We did 12 shows in 10 days, and right in the middle of those 12 shows was CMAs. So we went in and did a track for it, just in case the voice was gone," Brooks shared. "Made a game-time decision and played it because we still had seven shows starting the next night in Spokane."

"The truth is, I love award shows. I think they're sweet," Brooks added. "But for me, they're like the tree is to Christmas--they're the symbol of it, but they're not what it's all about. What it's about is those people that put their butts in the seat, travel, fight that traffic, pay that parking and go. That's who you want to save your voice for. So we made that decision. If it happened again tomorrow, I'd make the same decision." Watch the full - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Garth Brooks News

