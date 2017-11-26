Selena Gomez Goes Blonde For AMAs 'Wolves' Performance

Selena performed "Wolves," her new collaboration with EDM producer Marshmello. The creepy set was staged in as a forest, where a blonde Selena and a troupe of backup dancers who seemed lost after a car accident.

The performance was introduced by Julia Michaels, who co-wrote Selena's song "Bad Liar." Michaels described Gomez as "one of the most incredible women I know."

"She is the epitome of love and strength, and I'm glad I get to call this beautiful person my friend," Michaels said.