Eagles' Joe Walsh Looks Back On Hotel California 40 Years Later

Reflecting on Hotel California, guitarist Joe Walsh remembers that the guys "knew it was pretty darn good" when they wrapped up recording but had no idea just how good.



"We had no idea it was going to affect that many people," Walsh said in a new interview with the Las Vegas Sun. "It was unheard of. We were amazed. It really turned into a big deal. I'm so proud to have been part of creating that album because a lot of musicians never get to experience that. 'Grateful' is a better word."

He continued, "But when we were doing the Eagles documentary, we went into the vault where we tried to keep everything and found a whole concert we recorded we didn't even know we had. So that's part of the big box. It's great to watch. I can't believe how young we are - I don't even remember being that young. But we played our asses off. I think that's the part of the repackaging that makes it juicy." - here.