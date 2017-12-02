Neil Young Launching His Huge Online Archives Project

Young wrote, "December 1st will be a big day for me. The Visitor will be coming to your town. I will be going to my town. You will be able to hear me and see me. My archive will open on that same day, a place you can visit and experience every song I have ever released in the highest quality your machine will allow. It's the way it's supposed to be. In the beginning, everything is free."

Back in August, Young explained that Archives will contain "Every single, recorded track or album I have produced."

Using a timeline, visitors will be able to "view all albums currently released and see albums still unreleased and in production just by using the controls to zoom through the years. Unreleased album art is simply penciled in so you can where unreleased albums will appear on the timeline, once they are completed." - here.