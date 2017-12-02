Rare Grateful Dead memorabilia Being Auctioned

Items on the auction lot include a replica of the band's conference table (12 feet x 4 feet), a series of stage banners from the band's 1989 25th Anniversary tour, painted by the artist Jan Sawka, all-access passes from their many tours, art works by the band's late frontman Jerry Garcia and yes, an invitation to the Valentine's Day '94 wedding of Garcia and Deborah Koons.

The items are being put up for auction by Kant's widow, Jesse Kant. Hal Kant was one of the first attorneys to represent artists, instead of the music industry and, in addition to working with the Grateful Dead - they called him "The Czar" - he also represented Janis Joplin, Sonny & Cher, Stevie Ray Vaughn and Captain Beefheart, among others. - here.