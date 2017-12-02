Eric Clapton To Headline Hyde Park Summer Concert Series

Headliners announced for the 2018 edition so far are Roger Waters, Michael Bublé and Bruno Mars. Eric Clapton will headline the festival on Sunday, July 8 and will be supported by Santana, Steve Winwood (Clapton's former bandmate in Blind Faith) and Gary Clark Jr.

Talking about the upcoming concert, his first since playing the venue in 2008, Clapton said, "I have happy memories of performing in Hyde Park in the past," says Eric, "and I'm really looking forward to playing there again - the whole atmosphere is very special." Read more - here.