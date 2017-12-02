Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy

The comments were met with swift condemnation and an interviewer at The Times asked him to clarify. Morrissey didn't exactly back down from his original statement.

"You must be careful as far as 'sexual harassment' is concerned because often it can be just a pathetic attempt at courtship," he said. 'I'm sure it's horrific, but we have to keep everything in proportion. Do you not agree? I have never been sexually harassed, I might add." Read more - here.