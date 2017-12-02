Neil Young To Live Stream Concert This Week

Now comes word that on that same day (Friday, Dec. 1), the veteran rocker will live-stream a concert performance from his native Canada. Set to begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time, the concert will be accessible around the world via CTV.ca.

This new effort, The Visitor becomes the second album that Young has made with Promise of the Real, the California-based band featuring Willie Nelson's son, Lukas Nelson.

According to a press release, Young "was ready to take a musical journey on his new album … like he had never taken before.... By the end of the recording sessions, he knew he'd made his most diverse album going all the way back to Harvest in 1972." - here.