Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist (Week in Review)

.
Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Gibson) It's safe to say the older Noel Gallagher, whose latest album Who Built The Moon? released over the weekend, won't be inviting Radiohead to tour with him. Who would he have instead though?

Speaking to Radio X, the former Oasis star revealed that he's very recently - thanks to his kids - become a fan of viral grime entertainer Big Shaq. The rapping alter ego of comedian Michael Dapaah, Big Shaq became massive online with the release of the song 'Man's Not Hot', an urban ditty about the fact that he never wants to take off his jacket.

Talking about how he discovered Big Shaq, Gallagher said, "I came back from New York the other day and I was in the kitchen with my two lads…I told one of them to take his hoodie off while he's having his lunch. He said - and I'd never heard it before - he said, 'Man's not hot'." Naturally, Gallagher didn't have the foggiest what his young (and obviously more connected) son was on about. "I was like, what? And he went, 'Mans not hot.' And I went, 'Who's not hot?'. And he went 'Man'."

Now, however, the Brit-pop pioneer is a huge Big Shaq fan, calling him, "the funniest thing I've ever seen on the internet." When asked if he'd consider touring with him, Gallagher said, "Oh, I'd love to. If you're listening Michael, get in touch we'll do some gigs, it'll be amazing!" Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Noel Gallagher Music, DVDs, Books and more

Noel Gallagher T-shirts and Posters

More Noel Gallagher News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Noel Gallagher Reveals Desire To Tour With Unexpected Artist

Noel Gallagher Has Unexpected Influence On New Album

Noel Gallagher Questions Radiohead's Rock Cred

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream New Track 'Fort Knox'

Noel Gallagher Releases New Song 'Holy Mountain'

Noel Gallagher Album To Feature Paul Weller and Johnny Marr

Noel Gallagher To Headline Reopening Of Manchester Arena

Liam Gallagher Talks Strained Relationship With Noel

U2 And Noel Gallagher Dedicate Oasis Song To Manchester

Liam Gallagher Slams Brother Noel For Missing Manchester Benefit


More Stories for Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Eagles Add Dates To North American Tour- Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary- Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance- more

Recap: Foo Fighters Tribute To AC/DC's Malcolm Young Streaming Online- Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Stolen John Lennon Items Found Half A World Away- more

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status- New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell- Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death- more

Page Too:
Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized- DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion- Louis Tomlinson Streams New Single- Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Duet- more

Page Too Rewind: Sugarland Confirm Reunion And Working On New Music- Migos' 'Culture 2' Album Coming Very Soon- N.E.R.D Reveals Release Details For Comeback Album- more

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations- Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships- Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Goes Streaming- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Black Sabbath Release Video Of Final Children Of The Grave Performance

Neil Young Launches Massive Online Archive

The Script Release 'Arms Open' Video For Foster Youth

Joan Jett Documentary Premiere Announced

Queen Stream The American Dream Documentary Clip

A Foreign Affair Release 'Passing Through' Video

Rave On: The Buddy Holly Story Goes Digital

Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary

New Found Glory Release '20 Years From Now' Video

U2 and Saoirse Ronan Plan A Very Irish 'Saturday Night Live'

Eagles Add New Dates To North American Tour

Tommy Emmanuel Releases Looking Forward To The Past Video

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Update On Cancer Status

New TV Special To Remember Tom Petty, Chuck Berry, Glen Campbell

Radiohead Address Inquest Into Drum Tech's Death

Original Dixie Dregs Lineup Announce First Tour In 40 Years

• more

Page Too News Stories
Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized

Demi Lovato Gets Married In 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video

Cardi B and Juicy J Team For Raunchy Track 'Kamasutra'

Kanye West Makes Rare Appearance At Chrissy Teigen's Birthday Bash

Gwen Stefani Talks Blake Shelton Christmas Duets

Camila Cabello Strips Down For 'Havana' Performance

Flo Rida Releases 'Hola' Music Video Featuring Maluma

DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion

Louis Tomlinson Streams New Solo Single 'Miss You'

Ed Sheeran And Beyonce Deliver Their 'Perfect' Duet

Blake Shelton Posts Message To Students After Fatal Car Crash

Vic Mensa Featured In Premiere Episode Of Christian Scott's Refined Players

Beastie Boys Star Supports Women Accusing Father Of Sexual Misconduct

Russell Simmons Resigns Following Sexual Assault Allegations

Selena Gomez Talks Justin Bieber and the Weeknd Relationships

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' Added To Streaming Services

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead

Rock Reads: Holiday Gift Guide Edition

Timothy B. Schmit - Leap of Faith

Bob Seger - I Knew You When (5 Star)

Root 66: Professor Louie and the Crowmatix - The Lost Band Tracks

Santa's Jukebox: Tav Falco - A Tav Falco Christmas

Guns N' Roses Week: Chinese Democracy

Guns N' Roses Week: Our Greatest Arena Band (Live Nov 2017)

Guns N' Roses Week: Use Your Illusion I and II

Guns N' Roses Week: Defiant and Deconstructed

Paul Maged - Light Years Away

Sites and Sounds: Phoenix Concert Calendar For November

San Francisco String Trio - May I Introduce to You

Noise Ratio - Songs on Fire

Joecephus and the George Jonestown Massacre - 5 Minutes to Live: A Tribute to Johnny Cash

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.