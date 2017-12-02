They Might Be Giants Announce Fall Tour Dates

The group will be launching the tour to promote their brand new studio album "I Like Fun", which is set to be released on January 19th. They are giving fans an early taste with the release of the song "I Left My Body". Stream it here.

The trek will also mark the historic first performance from the band at the prestigious Barbican Centre in London. The tour will be kicking off on September 21st in Leeds and will wrap up on October 6th in Dublin. See the dates - here.